Xbox Announces New Gaming Headset

Xbox has revealed an all-new gaming headset for those that might be in the market to upgrade their current unit. Although the headset itself isn't available to pick up today, those over at Microsoft have revealed the initial specs that it will offer. In addition, pre-orders have also opened up in case you want to snag one at your earliest convenience.

This latest headset model from Microsoft is being called the Xbox Stereo Headset. Xbox says that this unit is one that has seen some pretty major upgrades since the company last released its own headset over a year ago. "With the new Xbox Stereo Headset, we are bringing everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices," said Xbox's description of the product in a new blog post revealing the device.

Who isn't out there looking for a real connection? Announcing the Xbox Stereo Headset: https://t.co/XxlYfuGxG2 pic.twitter.com/lX2NPniser — Xbox (@Xbox) August 19, 2021

Speaking more to how this headset works, Xbox offered up an explanation of what it has done with this unit. "To generate the best possible experience across gaming, team chat, music, and movies, the team tuned the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience. The result of this is hearing the audio as close as possible to how it was recorded, by ensuring clean mid and high frequency performance with strong bass," Microsoft said. "And to take your audio one step further, the Xbox Stereo Headset supports high-fidelity spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone."

As a whole, this new Xbox Stereo Headset seems like a great entry-level accessory to pick up. And best of all, it's not too expensive either. The headset as a whole retails for $59.99 and is set to release next month on September 21.

So what do you think about this new Xbox headset? Do you think you might pick it up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.