Massive Xbox One Sale Discounts Games to as Little as $3

The Microsoft Store has launched the Ultimate Game Sale, which discounts over 500 Xbox One games, as well as some PC and Xbox 360 games. Included in this sale are some of the console's biggest games and series like Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption, Assassin's Creed, Ark Survival Evolved, Fallout, Dark Souls, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat, PUBG, Resident Evil, Gears of War, Halo, Overwatch, The Elder Scrolls, Far Cry, Borderlands, Destiny, Metal Gear Solid, Tomb Raider, Dragon Ball Z, and The Witcher. To check out the sale in its entirety you will want this link right here. That said, that's not why you clicked on this. You clicked on this because you want to see the cheapest of the cheap games, which is where the 14 games below come into play. Below, you will find 14 games that are currently less than $5. Some of these games are great, others not so much. But hey, beggars can't be choosers.

Seasons After Fall Description: Seasons After Fall is a 2D platform-puzzler game that will let you dive into a captivating universe and explore a land governed by magic and nature. Using your ability to change the seasons you can alter the world around you; freeze bodies of water in winter, grow plants in the summer, and more! The world of Seasons After Fall is overflowing with secrets, can you uncover the truth?

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone Description: Hearts of Stone is the first official expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- an award-winning role-playing game set in a vast fantasy open world. Become Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer hired to defeat a ruthless bandit captain, Olgierd von Everec, a man who possesses the power of immortality. Hearts of Stone packs over 10 hours of new adventures, introducing new characters, powerful monsters, unique romance, and a brand new storyline shaped by your choices.

ReCore Description: From legendary creator Keiji Inafune and the makers of Metroid Prime comes the "ReCore Definitive Edition", an action-adventure masterfully crafted for a new generation. As one of the last remaining humans, forge friendships with courageous robotic companions and lead them on an epic adventure through a mysterious dynamic world. Includes the new "Eye of Obsidian" adventure and "T8-NK" Corebot frame!

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Description: Set in 1975, Naked Snake (aka "Big Boss") is tasked to infiltrate a site on Cuban soil. On a mission to extract long-lost allies being held hostage and interrogated by a shadow military group among other objectives, Snake must use stealth and operational tactics to understand the truth behind the complex motives of the all-powerful Patriots and their mission to create a global war economy.

Thief Description: Garrett, the Master Thief, steps from the shadows into the City, a treacherous place ruled by a tyrannical Baron and his brutal Watch. When the citizens rise in bloody revolution, Garrett's thieving skills are all he can trust as he walks a fine line between politics and the people, revealing a darker secret that threatens to tear his world apart.

Virginia Description: Virginia is a single-player first-person thriller set in a small town with a secret.

Experience a missing person investigation through the eyes of graduate FBI agent Anne Tarver.

Together with your partner, seasoned investigator Maria Halperin, you'll take a trip to idyllic Burgess County and the secluded town of Kingdom, Virginia, where a young boy has vanished and nobody seems to know why.

Risk of Rain Description: Risk of Rain is an action platformer with roguelike elements. With permanent death as a primary feature, players will have to play their best to get as far as possible. Fight on a mysterious planet with randomly spawning enemies and bosses, either alone or with 3 friends in online co-op.

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Description: Shiness is an action-RPG that takes you on a journey across a universe on the verge of collapse. After crash-landing on a hostile island, you find yourself in a conflict spanning multiple kingdoms. Face off against dangerous enemies in hyper-dynamic fights, mixing magic with traditional fighting game mechanics. Gain experience to evolve your characters, learning exciting new skills and spells.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Description: Frag like it's 1996 – this time with even more asses to kick! Join the world's greatest action hero in Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour as he saves Earth once again, kicking alien ass and saving babes across the globe along the way.

Murdered: Soul Suspect Description: The hardest murder to solve is your own. A dark, supernatural detective thriller with a unique gameplay twist: solving your own murder from the afterlife. Ronan O'Connor, a detective with the Salem police, has his life brought to a brutal end by a masked killer. Caught in the purgatorial world of Dusk he must combine his investigative skills with powerful supernatural abilities to uncover the shocking link between his own death and a series of killings terrifying the town of Salem.

Fear Effect Sedna Description: Thrilling action and stealth gameplay enhanced by the Fear system, an exciting story, and ultra-stylish cutscenes. Harness your team's dynamic abilities to tackle enemies and puzzles like never before.

Masters of Amina Description: Masters of Anima is an original adventure game that takes you deep into the magical world of Spark. Battle against the forces of evil in strategic, action-packed battles, where making tactical decisions quickly is vital. Summon and control large armies of up to 100 Guardians from different types, each with unique abilities, thanks to the game's intuitive and innovative gameplay.

Oh My Godheads Description: Oh My Godheads is a fast and frenetic multiplayer fracas in which four players swing pointy swords, sling explosive pies, and celebrate the death of their foes with exuberant aplomb. Choose from a wide variety of characters, before grabbing the Godhead and bringing it back to your base - while unleashes its wrath on you and those around you.