Save $80 on the Xbox One X

If you still haven’t committed to getting yourself an Xbox One X, today would be a fantastic day to do it. Monoprice is offering the best flat out deal that we’ve ever seen on the console. For a limited time you can get a brand new Xbox One X for $419 on Monoprice with free standard shipping. That’s $80 off the list price.

That’s what you call a golden opportunity, so don’t wait too long to make a decision on it. There’s no telling how long it will last. However, it isn’t the only Xbox deal in town right now.

With the arrival of Sea of Thieves on the Xbox One today, there are numerous deals to be had for anyone looking to live the pirate life. You can get the Xbox One X console bundled with a free copy of Sea of Thieves and an optional $10 off an extra wireless controller directly from Microsoft with free shipping. Microsoft is also offering a Sea of Thieves bundle with the Xbox One S that includes a bonus free game and optional $10 off Xbox Live Gold 3 or 12-month memberships and select Xbox wireless controllers. Apparently, the Xbox One X deal will only last until March 24th, so jump on that while you can.

On a related note, if you plan on getting Sea of Thieves and want to give your Xbox Live Gold membership a a bump, Microsoft is offering a DLC pack with the purchase of a 3-month subscription (the code will be delivered 10 days after purchase).

