Popular Xbox One Games on Sale for Just $5
Several Xbox One games -- including some popular titles -- are $5 or less right now, courtesy of GameStop and a variety of sales the retailer is running. Unfortunately, what's not included are any Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S games. However, every game below is playable on these machines via backward compatibility. As for the games themselves, the most notable come the way of Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox. There are also some notable games from EA as well, which isn't owned by Xbox, but they do have a larger partnership in the form of EA Play's inclusion of Xbox Game Pass.
What's the catch? Well, some of the games are pre-owned only. Of course, with GameStop, all pre-owned games are tested and certified, but if you prefer your games new some of the deals below may not be very relevant to you. And of course, by the time you're reading this, the various deals below may have expired. When they will expire, we don't know, but we do know that they are limited-time offers.
Below, you can check out each game, read more about each game, peep a trailer for each game, and find a link to the GameStop listing for each game:
Prey
About: "In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities."
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
About: "America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty."
Star Wars Battlefront II
About: "Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy with Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get Star Wars Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker."
Bleeding Edge
About: "Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York's most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!"
Unravel
About: "Unravel introduces Yarny – a new, lovable, and endearing character made from a single thread of yarn that slowly unravels as you move. Inspired by the unique and breath-taking environments of Northern Scandinavia, Unravel is a visually stunning, physics-based puzzle platformer. Using yarn to swing from tree branch to tree branch or hitch a ride on a flying kite, no feat is too big. Yarny is brought to life as the representation of the ties that bind loved-ones together. Embark with Yarny on a seemingly larger-than-life adventure to reconnect the long-lost memories of a family. Told completely without words, experience an exciting and heartfelt story about love, hope, and the journey of life."
Rogue Trooper Redux
About: "A pioneering tactical shooter and landmark comic book adaptation, Rogue Trooper is back, remastered and revitalised in true high definition. Experience acclaimed third-person action in this BAFTA-nominated tale of betrayal and revenge at the far reaches of the galaxy!"
Fade to Silence
About: "Fade to Silence is a single-player and co-op survival adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world that is frozen in an eternal winter. Snow and ice have shaped a merciless landscape. Nature is corrupted. Monstrous creatures out of an Eldritch horror dream roam the frozen wasteland."