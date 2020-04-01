Xbox Giving Away Limited Edition Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox One X Console for Free

Microsoft and Sega have revealed a limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox One X console. More specifically, the pair have revealed that to celebrate the digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog, they will be giving away a limited edition Xbox One X console that features a custom design inspired by the new Paramount movie that released back in February. Unfortunately, it appears the pair are only giving away one of the consoles, which means getting your hands on a Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox One X isn’t going to be easy.

That said, to enter all you need to do is retweet the tweet below with #SonicXboxSweepstakes. If you don’t do the hashtag, you won’t be entered into the auction. Further, make sure to do this before April 14, 2020, because after this date, the sweepstakes will shut up shop.

On top of this, it’s important to note you must be a legal resident of any Xbox Live supported region, as well as 18 years of age or older. Meanwhile, employees and directors of Microsoft Corporation and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, are not eligible, nor is anyone involved in the execution or administration of this Sweepstakes, or the family members of each above. Meanwhile, the following countries are also not eligible: Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, and North Korea.

Retweet this with #SonicXboxSweepstakes FAST for a chance to win a custom @SonicMovie console. Just kidding, you can retweet at a regular pace. Take your time. Xbox Live countries | 18+ | End 4/14/20 | Rules: https://t.co/vgt3AE2VCU pic.twitter.com/7yHK5u1kNj — Xbox (@Xbox) March 31, 2020

If you do somehow win this bad boy, you will be notified via Twitter DM. So, make sure you’re a follower of @Xbox, because otherwise you can’t be contacted.

