Xbox Creator Reveals Look at Original Prototype Console

One of the creators of the original Xbox has given fans a look at an early prototype of the original Xbox console. When the Xbox first launched back in 2001, its design was greatly unique. With a black and green box emblazoned with an "X" on top and a huge controller to go along with it, the look of the OG Xbox was novel, to say the least. Now, over 22 years after first arriving, it seems that the first revision of the Xbox at Microsoft had a drastically different look behind closed doors.

Shown off on social by Seamus Blackley, who was one of the primary designers and engineers of the Xbox, it seems that the platform initially mirrored what was seen with computers at the time. In response to a custom version of an Xbox Series X that was meant to resemble a PC tower from the 1990s, Blackley revealed that the first Xbox console was essentially just that: a PC tower. Although it still came with a mockup of the platform's iconic green logo set in the middle, one of the first Xbox machines that was developed was nothing more than a silver PC unit with a disc drive.

You can get a look at this first model of the Xbox here:

People who are unaware that this looks a lot like the prototype @Xbox devkits will not understand why I just aspirated my coffee. Here’s what they looked like: https://t.co/URhgKDH8Og pic.twitter.com/Iy7Y4UyxLh — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 3, 2024

Blackley noted that this version of the Xbox was merely a devkit, which means that this unit was only ever meant for internal use by those at Microsoft. Oftentimes, developer kits for various video game consoles end up looking drastically different from the versions that are then sold to those in the general public. Still, this is a pretty fascinating piece of gaming history and shows what Microsoft was toying around with in secret in the late 90s and early 2000s before eventually releasing the Xbox to the world.

What do you think about this old Xbox devkit that Microsoft at one point was working with? And which Xbox console boasts your own favorite design? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.