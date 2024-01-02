Xbox Could Be Developing Its Own Switch Joy-Con-Style Controllers

It looks like Microsoft could be creating a new controller for Xbox platforms that has a lot in common with what's seen with the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con. Since the arrival of the Switch back in 2017, various third-party companies have come out with their own devices that mirror what the console does with its detachable controllers. Now, Microsoft seems to be taking some of these ideas from Nintendo and could look to implement them for the purpose of remote play.

Based on a new patent filed at the end of December 2023, Microsoft looks to be developing new controllers that could be used to attach to various surfaces. Specifically, these controllers look a lot like the Joy-Con found with the Nintendo Switch, although the thumbsticks are offset from one another similar to a standard Xbox controller. Rather than these controllers slotting into specific locations on an accompanying device, though, they instead come with clamps that can be "configured to grip individual devices" that are of a "range of thicknesses".

In short, this controller seems to be one that Microsoft is creating solely for remote play, which is something that it has offered for quite some time. These controllers would likely be tethered to one's mobile device or tablet via Bluetooth and then could be clamped to either side to create a Switch-like handheld. Considering the growing competitiveness in the remote play space, most recently seen through Sony's release of the PlayStation Portal, it could make sense for Microsoft to release controllers of this type.

That being said, it's worth noting that just because this patent has been filed doesn't mean that Microsoft will ever make this product available for purchase. Oftentimes, patents are filed by various companies purely to sit on ideas that they have developed internally. As a result, there's no guarantee that Microsoft will ever release this controller to the public. Still, it's worth keeping in mind, especially as we begin to move forward in 2024.

[H/T Idle Sloth]