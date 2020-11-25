Xbox Boss Gives Verdict on PS5 DualSense Controller

✖

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has tried out the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller, and seems to have walked away fairly impressed! The new controller offers a number of changes over its DualShock predecessors, in particular the additions of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In an interview with The Verge, Spencer noted his enthusiasm for the DualSense controller, as well as the potential innovation it could bring to the video game industry as a whole. Spencer likened it to the Nintendo Wii controller, and the way Sony and Microsoft both ended up creating their own takes on the technology as players embraced motion controls.

"I applaud what they did with the controller, not actually for — well, I shouldn’t say not for the specifics of the controller, but more than just the specifics of the controller," Spencer said to The Verge. "I think for all of us in the industry, we should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on, whether it’s distribution of business model like Game Pass, or controller tech, or the Wii back in the day, which clearly had an impact on us when we went off and did Kinect and Sony did the Move."

It will be interesting to see whether or not the DualSense's controller innovations will catch on with the industry as a whole, or if developers decide to forgo additions like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. There are interesting things Sony can do with the technology, but it remains to be seen whether or not third party publishers will devote the time and resources to doing just that. In that regard, Spencer is curious to see if this becomes an industry standard.

"I think all of that innovation is something that we should all be looking at and learning and growing and saying, 'Okay, what’s really going to break out and become a common part of a platform that developers and players are going to look for?' Or, 'What is more vertical around a specific scenario on a specific piece of hardware?' We’re trying to be eyes open on that," Spencer said to The Verge. "For any technology, whether it’s a controller, or any VR, or anything else..."

It's notable that Spencer mentioned VR, considering that Microsoft has been hesitant to create its own VR peripheral the way that Sony has. For now, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will remain the same for the company. However, if gamers truly embrace these concepts, Microsoft might be open to creating its own take.

