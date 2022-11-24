Xbox Says PlayStation Has Better Exclusive Games

In a surprising new statement from Microsoft, the company has admitted that PlayStation has better exclusives than those seen on Xbox. For roughly two decades, video game fans have argued about whether PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo regularly offer up the best exclusive titles. And while there's no objective truth to be found with this debate, it seems like even Microsoft believes that PlayStation has a leg up on Xbox at the moment.

As mentioned in a new document dealing with Microsoft's ongoing attempt to acquire Activision-Blizzard, the mega-corporation outright said that "Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are better quality." While this might seem like an incredibly bizarre thing for Microsoft to say, it's worth noting that the company is only doing so as a way of trying to convince regulators that its purchase of Activision-Blizzard should go through. Essentially, by arguing that Sony has better exclusives, Microsoft believes that it will make regulators more open to approving its deal to acquire the publisher behind Call of Duty.

In a general sense, it's hard to dispute what Microsoft has said here. While there have been a handful of solid Xbox exclusives over the past few years, PlayStation has more consistently been knocking it out of the park with its own titles. Games like Ghost of Tsushima, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West are just a handful of notable PS5 and PS4 exclusives that PlayStation has released since 2020. Although Xbox could have a much brighter future ahead, especially if it's able to complete this purchase of Activision-Blizzard, for the time being, even Microsoft isn't willing to claim that it's doing better than Sony.

Do you think it's strange that Microsoft has made this claim about its own games on Xbox when compared to PlayStation? And do you find yourself agreeing or disagreeing with what has been said? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]