Xbox has revealed new information on its upcoming Project Helix hardware following its announcement earlier this year. To coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original Xbox’s release, the company has been sharing a number of updates and new features that primarily have to do with the history of the brand. As part of looking to the past, though, Xbox also looked ahead and opened up a bit more about Project Helix, in the process giving us a better idea of what to anticipate from the device.

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Shared within a magazine that Xbox recently released, new comments on Project Helix were made by Xbox’s Jason Ronald, who is one of the leads spearheading the hardware’s creation. Ronald said that Helix is being envisioned as a platform that will be able to seamlessly play games from the entirety of Xbox’s history, while also allowing access to PC games as well. When talking about its nature, though, Ronald made clear that Project Helix is an Xbox console first and foremost, and not simply a PC that has been retrofitted to play console games. This distinction is a pretty big one, as it makes clear that Xbox isn’t abandoning its own dedicated hardware in favor of a PC-style ecosystem.

“When we think about Project Helix, it’s really designed to be the ultimate gaming machine – one that removes all the barriers of play that have historically existed,” Ronald said. “My entire library is accessible to me. I’m able to bring four generations of my Xbox library and progression with me and have it available instantly. And we remove the arbitrary constraints between console and PC games.”

“Helix is designed to be a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC. It is not a PC that can also play console games,” he continued. “The goal is making it easy, intuitive, and instant to access my games. But if you’re a hardcore gamer or a power user who wants to have that deeper level of customizability across settings and performance options, you can absolutely go do it.”

While these new details on Project Helix continue to heighten interest in the platform, Xbox has yet to say exactly when the hardware will arrive. Past teases from Xbox boss Asha Sharma have indicated that it’s currently on track to launch in the holiday season of 2027, but whether or not this will actually end up happening remains to be seen. As for its price, recent reports have suggested that it could end up selling for as much as $2,000.

If Project Helix does end up being released in roughly one year, this means that we’ll likely end up learning more about this relatively soon. To that end, once we have new info on the release, price, and actual name of Project Helix, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

[H/T IGN]