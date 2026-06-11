Xbox Just Blatantly Teased Project Helix’s Release Date

Xbox has blatantly teased the release date for Project Helix, which is the current codename for its upcoming console. Earlier this year, Xbox announced Project Helix alongside the first details of the new hardware. At the time, Xbox didn’t specify when Project Helix was poised to launch, although rumors and speculation indicated it would be in the back half of 2027. Now, those in charge at Xbox seem to have confirmed this release timing in a rather roundabout way.

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As of this week, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma shared a new memo with employees that discussed a “reset” that the brand must undergo. This reset is one that will ultimately result in layoffs across Xbox and its many studios, with reports suggesting that these staff cuts will begin in July. While this is surely the most prominent news to come from this message, Sharma also talked about the importance of hardware when looking to Xbox’s future. To that end, Sharma specifically invoked the 2027 holiday season as being a vital one that Xbox is currently working toward.

Although Sharma didn’t provide a more well-defined date or launch month for Project Helix, it’s now clear that the console is set to launch at the end of next year. Going off of Xbox’s history, a November 2027 release date would make the most sense, as this month has been the one in which every Xbox console in history has launched.

That being said, current market conditions could ultimately result in the arrival of Project Helix being delayed by Xbox. Sharma mentioned in the same write-up that components needed to manufacture Project Helix consoles have already increased by 2x since the end of 2025, with projections suggesting that these costs will go up by 5x by 2027. If true, this could lead to Xbox being more cautious and strategic with its release timing for Project Helix, which is something that has been seen throughout this year by Valve and its Steam Machine hardware.

In the months to come, we’ll likely start to learn more about Project Helix and the plans that Xbox has for its ecosystem as it approaches the next generation. Whenever we have new information to share about the console and its arrival, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

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