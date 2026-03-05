Xbox CEO Declares “Return of Xbox” For Next-Gen Console, Teasing Details Coming Soon

The last few years have brought a lot of changes to Xbox. Starting in 2025, the company has pivoted away from console-exclusive titles to focus on multiplatform game releases. Even more recently, CEO Phil Spencer stepped away, along with Sarah Bond, who many assumed would be the next leader of Microsoft’s gaming wing. Instead, Asha Sharma stepped into the role as the new Xbox CEO. These moves led many gamers to wonder whether we’d ever see the next generation of Xbox consoles. Prior communications have led many to fear the next Xbox wouldn’t be an Xbox at all, but a PC hybrid model. But now, Sharma has seemingly hinted at a more traditional next-gen Xbox is on its way.

The Xbox Series X and S released in 2020. With the typical pattern of console generations, that means we should be seeing its successor in the next year or so. But despite rumors and whispers, Xbox hasn’t given us much concrete information on what’s next for consoles following the handheld ROG Xbox Ally. But some comments from leadership, including Sarah Bond, led many to speculate that the next “console” wouldn’t be a traditional gaming console, but rather a PC hybrid. Last week, rumors began circulating that this strategy could be changing under new leadership. Now, a social media post from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma reveals that the next Xbox console is being developed under the code name “Project Helix” and will be part of “the return of Xbox.”

Xbox CEO Reveals Code Name Project Helix for Next-Gen Xbox Console

Xbox’s partnership with handheld gaming brand ROG brought us the Xbox ROG Ally, which isn’t quite an Xbox console, but isn’t quite not an Xbox either. This somewhat confusing shift to a PC/Xbox hybrid has led to rumors that the next Xbox console would really be more of a PC. With the company moving away from console exclusives, putting out a traditional console didn’t necessarily look like part of the plans. Comments from then Xbox President Sarah Bond further added to this rumor, as she compared the next-gen console to the ROG Xbox Ally.

The latest comments from CEO Asha Sharma don’t necessarily fully assuage these fears about a very different approach for the next Xbox console. However, Sharma did explicitly note “the return of Xbox,” which could be a move to pivot away from that “everything is an Xbox” marketing strategy. She also revealed the code name for the console, “Project Helix.” This is the first time we’ve officially learned the internal name for the next-gen console. Like many code names, however, it doesn’t necessarily tell us much.

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

While that “return to Xbox” comment could mean a promise to deliver another generation of traditional consoles, Xbox fans might not want to get too excited. Sharma’s comment goes on to say that “Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games.” This comment could mean that the console/PC hybrid plans haven’t been as thoroughly abandoned as prior rumors suggest.

Whatever Project Helix truly is, it seems likely we will learn more soon enough. Sharma closed out her post by saying she is “looking forward to chatting more about this move” at GDC (the Game Developers Conference) next week. GDC will take place from March 9th to 13th in San Francisco, California, and it now seems like we could get more concrete info on the next-gen Xbox at some point during the week.

