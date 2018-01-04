Xbox One and PS4 Games, Plus Accessories 50% Off Using Special Code

With the Steam Winter Sale finally tapering off, and many of the holiday sales come and gone, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on savings. There are still some amazing deals going on right now, and right here you can get some of the hottest Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and gaming peripheral items for 50% off using one special code.
Third party headsets, controllers, and more are also available – all available using code ‘EMCPEPT49′ over at Newegg. One thing to note, however, is that this code is not applicable to certain items such as refurbished goods or Newegg Marketplace. It also can’t be combined with any other coupons, codes, or discounts. But for 50% off, we think that’s a fair trade!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here are a few of the offers available:
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Destiny 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- The Division
- DOOM
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Within 2
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- Final Fantasy XV
- Final Fantasy XIII: The Zodiac Age
- GTA V
- GT Sport
- Hitman The Complete First Season
- Injustice 2
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack
- Just Dance 4
- Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Street Fighter V
- Tekken 7
- Titanfall 1 and 2
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Edition
- Wolfenstein Bundle
- Wolfenstein II
- World of Final Fantasy
- XCOM 2
Don’t forget to use that special code at checkout to get that additional 50% off! There’s also a couple of amazing deals going on right now for collector’s editions, as for Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein, while the Sonic Forces Bonus Edition is also included. Simply got to Newegg’s website, put in the code seen above, and select items will automatically take the discount off. This is only available for a limited amount of time, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.