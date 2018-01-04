Xbox One and PS4 Games, Plus Accessories 50% Off Using Special Code

With the Steam Winter Sale finally tapering off, and many of the holiday sales come and gone, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on savings. There are still some amazing deals going on right now, and right here you can get some of the hottest Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and gaming peripheral items for 50% off using one special code.

Third party headsets, controllers, and more are also available – all available using code ‘EMCPEPT49′ over at Newegg. One thing to note, however, is that this code is not applicable to certain items such as refurbished goods or Newegg Marketplace. It also can’t be combined with any other coupons, codes, or discounts. But for 50% off, we think that’s a fair trade!

Here are a few of the offers available:

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Destiny 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored 2

The Division

DOOM

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Elder Scrolls Online

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Within 2

Fallout 4 GOTY

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XIII: The Zodiac Age

GTA V

GT Sport

Hitman The Complete First Season

Injustice 2

Inside/Limbo Double Pack

Just Dance 4

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Mass Effect Andromeda

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

NBA 2K17 Legend Edition

Overwatch

Rainbow Six Siege

Street Fighter V

Tekken 7

Titanfall 1 and 2

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Edition

Wolfenstein Bundle

Wolfenstein II

World of Final Fantasy

XCOM 2

Don’t forget to use that special code at checkout to get that additional 50% off! There’s also a couple of amazing deals going on right now for collector’s editions, as for Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein, while the Sonic Forces Bonus Edition is also included. Simply got to Newegg’s website, put in the code seen above, and select items will automatically take the discount off. This is only available for a limited amount of time, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can!

