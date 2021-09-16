Xbox Reportedly About to Announce a Major Acquisition

Fresh off the company’s purchase of Bethesda and ZeniMax Media, it seems that Xbox might be looking to acquire another major video game company. Rumors have been circulating online about a new acquisition, which could be announced over the next few weeks. It’s impossible to say which company Microsoft might be looking to acquire, but there has been a heavy amount of speculation from gaming fans and pundits alike. Readers should keep in mind that this is just a rumor, and it’s possible Xbox won’t be looking to make another big purchase right now, given how much it just spent on Bethesda.

On Twitter, @Okami13_ shared a few images of pundits discussing the supposed purchase, and that Tweet can be found embedded below.

Microsoft is supposedly about to announce a HUGE acquisition.



Who do you guys think it is? 🤔 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/0Any9XzKmN — KAMI (@Okami13_) September 16, 2021

If Microsoft is interested in purchasing another big publisher, there are a few ways to narrow down the list of possibilities. The Xbox platform has historically struggled in Japan, and a company with clout in the region could help. Any company Microsoft might opt to buy will also have a large catalogue of games. Microsoft’s primary focus this console generation has been on Xbox Game Pass. Any company that could help Game Pass become even more viable to subscribers would be a distinct possibility.

Naturally, any time rumors like this one start to circulate, it leads to a lot of gamers getting worked up over something that doesn’t pan out. Back in the early 2000s, Nintendo fans kept hearing word of a secret “megaton” announcement that would change the face of the video game industry. That announcement never came to pass, but any fan of the company during that era can point to the numerous times it came up.

Given how easily rumors like these can fizzle out, Xbox fans should take all of this with a grain of salt until something concrete is announced. Acquisitions are a normal part of the industry, and they’re likely to become more common as the cost of video game development continues to increase. It costs a lot of money to make a AAA game, and it’s becoming harder for studios to take on those risks alone. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

