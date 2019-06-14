Xbox Scarlett Will Set A New Bar For Console Gaming, Says Microsoft

This past Sunday, Microsoft finally revealed its next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett. Microsoft didn’t say much about the console, but what it did divulge sounded awfully similar to the PlayStation 5. That said, Microsoft’s aim with the new Xbox is to set a new bar for console gaming, which it’s confident it will do with Scarlett. More specifically, the team over at Xbox believe the Scarlett will “set a new bar for expectations of console gaming.” In other words, push console gaming beyond what many think it’s capable of.

“It’s really about eliminating all those bottlenecks, so those game developers can really deliver on their visions, to try and enable developers to make the best possible versions of their games,” said Xbox Corporate Vice President Mike Ybarra while speaking to Windows Central about developing Xbox Scarlett. “I will say that we’re very confident in what we’re building, something that will set a new bar for expectations of console gaming.”

Apparently, the goal of Xbox is to be the console “where games play best,” which wasn’t the case with the Xbox One, but has been the case for Xbox since it launched the Xbox One X. That said, according to some rumors floating around, it doesn’t seem like it achieved this. According to a few people, who cite developer chatter at E3 and beyond, the PS5 is actually more powerful than the next Xbox. Whether this is true or not, who knows, but there are multiple, credible people saying they’ve been hearing this. Yet, here we are with Microsoft confident the Xbox Scarlett will set a new bar for console gaming. Alas, at this point all we can do is wait for more information about the two next-gen consoles to spill out. At the end of the day though, no matter which winds up being more powerful, both Sony and Microsoft seem very confident in the product they are developing.

Anyway, for more news, media, and information on the upcoming Xbox console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the Scarlett by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, an industry analyst is predicting both next-gen systems will cost $400.