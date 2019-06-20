Xbox Scarlett Will Play Every Xbox One Game Ever

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Scarlett will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the original Xbox. However, it’s unclear how extensive this backwards compatibility will be. And this is still the case with original Xbox games and Xbox 360 titles, but we now we know more about how Xbox One will work with Xbox Scarlett in terms of backwards compatibility. More specifically, we know every Xbox One game will be playable on Xbox Scarlett.

Word of the impressive feat comes way of Xbox boss Phil Spencer who said that Microsoft wants to respect the purchases of its players, which is why the system will support Xbox One accessories, controllers, and Xbox One games. Further, the goal is to have all 600-plus backwards compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox titles also playable on Scarlett at launch.

“The team is starting to shift its focus to ensure that all Xbox One games will be playable on future Xbox hardware, including all the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available on Xbox One today.” said Xbox’s Jason Ronald. That said, this is a big challenge, as there’s over 3,000 games on Xbox One today.

“Our desire, and our intent, is to deliver all Xbox One games [to the next system], but the challenge is that we have over 3,000 games on Xbox One today. So, we have a lot of work ahead of us, so we can’t comment on exactly what titles will be available when, but our intent is to bring all of them forward.”

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Microsoft leaves a backdoor by noting it’s its “intent” to do this, which means it may come up short. Also, I wonder if licensing becomes an issue at some point. In other words, maybe don’t expect every game playable on Xbox Scarlett that is playable on Xbox One, but that is Microsoft’s aim.

