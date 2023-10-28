New PS5 Update Adds Feature Xbox Fans Have Been Enjoying for Years

A new PS5 update added a new console feature -- one of which Xbox Series X fans have been enjoying for years -- without telling anyone. Why Sony hasn't advertised the new feature, we don't know. The feature itself isn't a major new addition for the PS5, but it is a quality-of-life improvement that some PlayStation fans have been calling for, and it makes the PS5 easier and better to use. Even odder is the fact that recent patch notes outline far smaller improvements, which begs the question of whether or not this was pushed early. Whatever the case, the feature is live according to multiple users.

More specifically, PS5 users can now check for all game updates for all titles in the games library, which obviously makes your life easier. Previously, for some reasons, the PS5 restricted users to only being able to check for updates for the 10 most recently played games. If your backlog was bigger than this, or if you were waiting for a certain big update for a game you in the meantime shelved, then it did not appear in this section. This has been fixed though.

If any more details about the new change is provided by PlayStation we will be sure to update the story accordingly. However, right now, this is all we know because PlayStation has not highlighted the change, and this may have something to do with the fact that it's something its competition, Xbox, has offered for years with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

While it's strange PlayStation has not highlighted this new feature, it's not the first time it's done this. For some reason, console update patch notes are never complete and sometimes omit notable things. And this is true of all console platforms. For example, the Nintendo Switch has an infamous reputation for saying an update, which does many things, is only focused on "stability and performance."

