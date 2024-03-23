Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Best Horror Game So Far This Year

Xbox Game Pass recently added a new horror game, and it is the best horror game added by the subscription service so far this year. 2024 has not been a great year so far for horror fans. And this is true for horror fans on Xbox in general. While 2023 delievered Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, and Alan Wake 2, 2024 has yet to have a notable horror game release. On Xbox Game Pass, subscribers got Resident Evil 3 Remake earlier this year, but that's been it, until now. Xbox Game Pass subscribers now also have access to 2022 horror game The Quarry, which was made by Supermassive Games, the team best known for PlayStation-exclusive Until Dawn.

Developed by Supermassive Games and published by 2K, The Quarry is an interactive horror game with drama elements where players assume the control of one of nine teens trying to survive their last night at summer camp where everything is trying to kill them.

Is it any good? Well, on Metacritic, the game boasts scores as high as 79, a decent score for horror games, which often score a little lower than most genres. How well it coupled this with sales, we don't know.

About the Game + Trailer

"As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens' party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show-or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?"

How long The Quarry is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. Xbox, per usual, does not disclose this information to subscribers. That said, and as always, as long as the game is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount.