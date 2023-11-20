Hellblade 2 Gets New Release Window from Xbox Boss

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty has provided a more well-defined window for when the sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Saga, formally titled Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, will be releasing. Originally announced back in 2019, Hellblade II has been without a specified release window for much of its development. Earlier this year, Xbox and developer Ninja Theory finally confirmed that the long-awaited sequel would be arriving in 2024. Now, based on new statements from Booty, it seems that Hellblade II is still roughly a year out.

Speaking to The Fourth Curtain podcast, Booty talked about the upcoming schedule of releases that are planned for Xbox. Broadly speaking, Booty says those within Xbox want to release a big title of some sort every three months. Looking at the early part of 2024, Booty pointed to Ara: History Untold and Towerborne as two noteworthy titles that would seemingly release in the first half of the year. After these two games arrive, Booty then said that Hellblade II would come about. This suggests that the Hellblade sequel is currently slated for the back half of 2024.

"We've got a goal of a big game – you know, a new release, a big game, something significant – going out four times a year. So every three months we've got something new coming out. I think with Starfield and then going into Forza Motorsport, and then as we head into next year, 2024, we showed the game Ara: [History Untold] and the game Towerborne at Gamescom and we've got Hellblade II that comes later. It feels like we're getting there."

Given how little we've still seen of Hellblade II, it's not too surprising to know that the action-adventure game is planned for the later portion of 2024. With this window rapidly approaching, though, it's likely that Xbox and Ninja Theory will begin to show more of the title in the near future. Given that The Game Awards is a little more than two weeks away, perhaps the next showing of Hellblade II will happen at this event. After all, The Game Awards is where Xbox first chose to announce the project back in 2019.

