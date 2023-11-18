Xbox Black Friday Sale Includes Major AAA Game for Just $0.99

A new Xbox Black Friday sale features over 1,000 Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games. It features 1,073 Xbox games, to be precise. The Xbox Store rarely has massive sales, let alone massive sales with lots of good deals, especially in comparison to the PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, and Steam. That said, that's exactly what we have with the official Xbox Store Black Friday Sale; lots of games on sale and lots of great deals.

We highly recommend checking out the entire sale here, however, if you're just interested in the biggest discounts, there are two games that are 95 percent off. These are the biggest discounts featured in the sale. Both happen to be AAA games, and notable ones at that. One is a bit older, but one is fairly new. As a result of this 95 percent discount, the one game, the older one, drops in price from $19.99 to $0.99. Meanwhile, the other game drops in price from $39.99 to $1.99. As for the games, they are Mirror's Edge Catalyst and Star Wars Squadrons.

For those unfamiliar with these two games, both are EA games. One of is Mirror's Edge Catalyst from EA-owned DICE, the studio best known for Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront. A reboot of 2008 cult hit, Mirror's Edge, it was released in 2016 to a somewhat mixed bag of review scores. Meanwhile, Star Wars Squadrons was released in 2020 by EA-owned Motive Studio to a 79 on Metacritic. Motive Studio would go on to release Dead Space earlier this year, the project it is perhaps best known for to date.

"Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass," reads an official description of Mirror's Edge Catalyst. "What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith is at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy. This is Mirror's Edge for this generation, raising the bar for immersion in action-adventure games."

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons," reads an official decription of Star Wars: Squadrons. "Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan."

Each of these deals, and every other deal in the Xbox Store Black Friday Sale are available for another 12 days at the moment of publishing, which is to say, until November 30. For more Xbox news coverage, and for all the latest Xbox deals, click here.