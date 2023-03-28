Xbox Releasing Two New Elite Series X Controllers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Xbox is releasing two new color schemes for its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. In other words, if you like the color red or if you like the color blue, and need a new premium Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X controller, then you're in luck as the pair of controllers check both of these boxes. Unfortunately, the controllers won't release until April 11, but they are available to pre-order as of today here at the MS Store and here on Amazon.

"The new, vibrant red and blue color schemes of the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits," reads an official pitch from Xbox. "Turn on a dime with adjustable tension thumbsticks where inches are the difference. Make split seconds count with hair trigger locks and stay on target with wrap-around rubberized grips. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options to find your groove. Perfect your game day prep with assignable custom profiles so you can dominate regardless of playbook or sport."

If you want to pre-order one of these bad boys, you will need to fork over $139.99. For this price point you get premium features the standard Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller does not come with, like adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, a wrap-around rubberrized grip, more weight, button mapping, 40-hour recharable battery, and greater customization options.

Introducing the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, now in red and blue: https://t.co/jYBrlXaoNv — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 28, 2023

If neither of these color schemes appeal to you or you want to save some money, the white version of the controller is currently on sale for $109.99, and is already avaialble. It's the same exact controller, just white instead of blue and red. Meanwhile, if you want an even more premium controller, then you can upgrade from this "core" version to the non-core version, which runs at $179.99 and comes with more bells and whistles. This version is only available in black though.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.