Xbox Series X Event Likely Leaving Out Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s new Elden Ring most likely won’t make an appearance during this week’s Xbox Series X event despite hopes from those who want to finally learn more about the game. One could’ve already assumed that to an extent since FromSoftware is its own studio while the Xbox Series X event is more geared towards first-party titles, but VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb tempered those expectations further by hinting that we probably shouldn’t plan on seeing anything related to Elden Ring during the event.

Elden Ring fans – or rather fans of FromSoftware since we haven’t seen hardly anything about Elden Ring – were priming themselves for more information about the game to be revealed during the Xbox Series X event. Even if the event’s geared towards first-party titles, it wouldn’t be totally unreasonable to think we’d see something about the game since it was first revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox showcase during E3 2019.

But it looks like that’s not going to happen, according to Grubb. He highlighted some of those expectations for Elden Ring news on Twitter and implied we wouldn’t be seeing anything about the game there. Pressed for a bit more info, he said we’d be more likely to see Bakugan at the event than Elden Ring.

There's a better chance of a Bakugan than Elden Ring on Thursday. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 21, 2020

His comparison was of course a reference to Nintendo’s reveal of Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia during its latest Nintendo Treehouse event. Nintendo’s reveal of the Bakugan game came as a disappointment to some who didn’t manage their expectations accordingly, but regardless of how you felt about it, it was a surprising reveal.

Elden Ring was first revealed back in June 2019 as the latest game from FromSoftware following the release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Not much was or is known about the game other than that it’s an RPG and it’ll include both Hidetaka Miyazaki, the designer known for his work on the Dark Souls series, and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. Since that reveal, we’ve seen barely anything on the game itself. Gameplay has notably been absent as have any other significant updates on the game’s development, and it looks like that won’t be changing anytime soon.

We hope you look forward to ELDEN RING, our brand new action RPG. pic.twitter.com/ytK0yMCV4t — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) June 9, 2019

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.