Xbox Series X Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase digital event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, and the presentation should pull back the curtain on some of the bigger games releasing on the system. Heading into the event, fans already know what the console and its controller will look like when they release later this year, but there are still a lot of questions remaining about the future of the Xbox brand. Tomorrow's presentation should answer some of those questions, but there's a lot that fans should not expect to see during the event, as well. The presentation is expected to last for one hour.

How/When to Watch the Xbox Series X Event

What: Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox Games Showcase Date: July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020 Time: 9 a.m. PDT, 12 p.m. EDT

9 a.m. PDT, 12 p.m. EDT Online stream: Xbox channels on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or in the player below

What to Expect

As the name implies, the Xbox Games Showcase will provide new information about games coming to the Xbox Series X. Of course, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has made it more than clear that the company plans to continue supporting the Xbox One, slamming the idea of next-gen exclusive games. As such, viewers that don't plan on upgrading their consoles this year or at any point in the near future should still find a lot to enjoy during the presentation. It seems safe to assume that everything on display tomorrow will also be available on Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X.

That's certainly true for Halo Infinite. Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming first-person shooter will appear during the presentation. According to the company, the first campaign gameplay will be revealed. The latest entry in the Halo franchise is set to release later this year, so viewers should expect to see the game receive a heavy focus.

Outside of Halo Infinite, not much else has been confirmed! Psychonauts 2 will also appear during the showcase, and Cyberpunk 2077 should be a safe bet. It also seems that viewers might expect to see the latest iteration in the Fable franchise. While the game's development has not been officially confirmed, Microsoft renewed the game's trademark last month, and several rumors have been swirling about an in-game trailer set to appear during the event.

What Not to Expect

Viewers should not expect to see a release date or price point for the system revealed during the showcase, nor should they expect to see any additional details about the Xbox Series X hardware. Xbox's Aaron Greenburg confirmed on Twitter that this digital showcase will remain entirely focused on software. Those looking for more information on the console's specs and its release date will have to wait a bit longer.

