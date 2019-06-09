Elden Ring Revealed, New Game From George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware

Elden Ring was officially revealed during Microsoft’s E3 conference, a new game that’s created by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco with a powerhouse of big names behind it. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the president of FromSoftware and game director on huge games like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has built the game’s world with help from George R.R. Martin, the author of the written Game of Thrones series. Just as leaks suggested before, the game will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

These leaks partially spoiled the reveal of the game by sharing its name and description early that hinted at the inclusion of Martin, but they did little to diminish the hype around a FromSoftware game that involves the acclaimed author. The first description for the game that was seen amid those leaks called the game a “fantasy action-RPG adventure.” It also said this will be the largest of all of FromSoftware’s games.

We hope you look forward to ELDEN RING, our brand new action RPG. pic.twitter.com/ytK0yMCV4t — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) June 9, 2019

Martin has confirmed in the past that he has done work recently on a video game coming from a Japanese studio which backed up theories and leaks that he had collaborated with FromSoftware. If you’ve played one of FromSoftware’s RPGs or experienced the world of Game of Thrones, it’s easy to imagine why people would be excited for such a rich worldbuilding experience. The leaked description of the game that’s seen below certainly touted the success of the two parties to hype up the game.

“ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire,” the leaked description read. “Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date. Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc., known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire – A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.”

Elden Ring does not yet have a release date, but it’ll be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.