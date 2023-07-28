Xbox Is Reportedly Suspending Those Using Forbidden Series X Feature

Xbox is now apparently suspending those using an unofficial Xbox Series X feature in what is presumably a new effort to crack down on the growing prevalence of the feature. For using the feature in question, you can reportedly earn a 15-day suspension. What will come of users that return from suspension and continue to use the feature, remains to be seen, but permanent account deletion is likely on the table. The feature in question is retail mode emulation, which allows any Xbox user to emulate games for free on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. That said, it seems this emulation method is coming to an end, though you may be able to circumvent the suspension and changes by taking your console offline and never downloading any future firmware updates.

Despite taking action, Xbox has yet to say a peep about this in any capacity. It's clear it's targeting those running retail mode emulation on their consoles, but it's not saying anything about this effort in official communication channels. As a result, there's no concrete confirmation of the information above and below.

RETAIL MODE ON XBOX IS DEAD!

- 15-day suspensions handed out to users of retail emulators as a warning shot from Microsoft.

- Devs warning users to delete emulators

- Retail Mode team disbanding and shutting down the Patreon.

Sorry to bear the bad news. RT to warn others pic.twitter.com/nYAQHgtow5 — Miles (@HikikomoriMedia) July 27, 2023

As you would expect, some Xbox users are disappointed with the news, but it was expected. This isn't the first time Xbox has targeted retail mode emulation on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, however, previously there was no word of suspensions being issued to those using the tech.

"Emulator use was a big reason for me to think about getting an Xbox, now I really do have no reason," writes one Twitter user of the news. "What the **** emulators were the only reason I got my Series S. I'm gonna throw this trash box out where it belongs," adds a second Twitter user.

As always, we will keep you update as the situation evolves, but in the meantime take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, for more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation as it pertains to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, plus Xbox Game Pass -- click here.