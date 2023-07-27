Xbox Live Gold Reveals Final Free Games Ever

Microsoft has today revealed the final round of free titles that will ever be given away as part of Xbox Live's Games With Gold program. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it would be dissolving Xbox Live Gold in September 2023 and would be replacing it with what is being called Xbox Game Pass Core. As a result of this change, Games With Gold is also being done away with forever, which means that August 2023's lineup is the final one that we'll ever see.

Going live on August 1 and lasting until the end of the month on August 31, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to add both Blue Fire and Intertial Drift to their own game library. Blue Fire launched back in 2021 and is a 3D platformer that boasts an incredibly unique art style. Inertial Drift, on the other hand, is an indie racing game that features a vibrant art style of its own. Both games typically retail for $19.99 which means that this month's forthcoming lineup saves Xbox subscribers about $40.

Following the end of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft will still be giving out free games, but in a different manner. As part of the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, members will have the ability to download and play a select group of 25 games that belong to Game Pass at any point in time. Microsoft will then expand this library of title that Core subscribers can access over time, but it won't do so on a monthly cadence as it has done with Games With Gold.

To learn more about this final round of freebies on Xbox Live Gold, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Blue Fire

"Evil forces have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and darkness! Embark on a journey to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle wild enemies, and go on side quests. Master the art of movement as you face increasingly challenging Void Puzzles and unlock the secrets that will save the day."

Inertial Drift

"Can you master the perfect drift? Drive through a 90s retro future in this arcade racing game that leverages a unique handling model and twin-stick drift mechanices. Choose from 16 unique cars across 20 wild tracks to tear through the neon streets. Rev up your skills in single-player story move and then prove you're the best in multiplayer."