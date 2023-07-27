Xbox Series X Owners Slam Major Change: "I'm Actually Angry"

Xbox has made changes to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One dashboard, aka the home screen, with a brand new update. Some of these tweaks have been praised by Xbox fans, but other changes are being slammed. With the update, one of the largest points of criticism of the previous design has been addressed, which is that the screen was too cluttered, preventing users from seeing their background screens. The other biggest point of criticism has not been addressed though, and that's the amount of ads. In fact, there seems to be even more now.

Taking to the Xbox Series X Reddit page, one owner of the new Xbox console has pleaded with Xbox to be able to remove the "Most Played Games" section. Unlike its name suggests, this isn't YOUR most played games, it's the most played games by Xbox users, which means it's a constant ad for a handful of games like GTA 5 and Call of Duty.

"Please tell me I can get rid of this," reads the post. "Ever since the new Xbox Home Screen update I have been punished with this awful, unmovable tab titled, "Most played games". This wouldn't be entirely horrible if it contained MY most played games but it doesn't. It contains Xbox's most played games, most of which I don't even own."

The post has only been up a day on a page that isn't mega popular, but it's already attracted 800 comments, almost all of which agree with the sentiment. Overall, Xbox fans aren't a fan of the new dashboard.

"I hate this new home page so much," reads one of these comments. " That you're limited to having just two groups on your home page and they've added tons of crap that I don't want to see is such a massive quality of life downgrade. I don't care what the most played games on Xbox are. I don't care what the most played games on Game Pass are. I don't need to see games that are coming soon or have been recently added to Game Pass on my home screen. This home screen is an absolute mess now. What a cluster****. It's so bad that I'm actually angry."

"Oh man, I don't usually mind Xbox's awful taste in UI but this... this is unacceptable," adds another comment. "Really, who gives a **** what everybody else is playing?!

As others have pointed out in the same comments section, Xbox was well aware of this feedback because it was provided via the Xbox Insider program. Why it's opted to ignore this feedback, remains a mystery. So far, the negative response has not drawn any type of comment from Xbox. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.