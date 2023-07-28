Xbox Game Pass Users Warn to Try Controversial Game Before It's Taken Away

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are losing access to five games next week on July 31. Included in this batch of five games are some fairly notable titles, including a fairly controversial AAA game. If you haven't peeped the "Leaving Soon" section on Xbox Game Pass and you missed the announcement, which Xbox naturally promoted as little as possible, the following five games are leaving on July 31: Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC), Expeditions: Rome (PC), Marvel's Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC), The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC). Obviously, the "controversial" game here is Marvel's Avengers. And according to some Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you should play it before it's gone.

Three days isn't very long with a game, but it's a weekend and the game is only approximately 12-25 hours long, depending on your playstyle. If you're a completionist, you're going to need closer to 100 hours, but otherwise you can see the game over the weekend before it leaves on Monday.

"I must be in the minority because I very much enjoyed my time with the Avengers campaign," writes one Xbox Game Pass Reddit user. "Characters are well acted, the story is good, the combat is flashy and fun (albeit a little hollow). As soon as it was over and it went to the whole "live service" thing I stopped, but it's a fun romp if you're looking for an action game to play."

"I thought the main campaign was good. the end you could see it transforming from the original vision from a gameplay standpoint as it became more objective base," adds a second Reddit user. "However, I would say the main campaign is worth it and its not very long. I wouldn't go beyond the campaign. The black panther DLC was fairly good too."

Of course, everyone's milage with the game is going to vary. For every Xbox Game Pass subscriber saying it's worth checking out the main campaign before it departs the subscription service others are saying it's not worth the time. For what it's worth, we enjoyed our time with the flawed Marvel game that was so contentious it has a "controversies" section on Wikipedia.

"Marvel's Avengers did what it set out to do, which was to create a cinema-worthy story that explores the impact of not only the Avengers but heroes as a whole, all through the eyes of someone they helped inspire, and if you don't love Kamala Khan by the end of this you simply have no soul," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Marvel's Avengers has some things to improve and some bugs to fix for sure, but the pure joy of slinging that shield, calling that hammer, and yelling 'embiggen' along the way was infectious, and I think you'll get a kick out of it too. Avengers Assemble, indeed."