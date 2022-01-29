Xbox Insider Teases New Monster Hunter Inspired Xbox Series X Exclusive

A notable Xbox insider has reported that a new Xbox Series X exclusive that is inspired by Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise is currently in the works. Over the past few years, Microsoft has been snatching up a number of different developers in the pursuit of growing the amount of Xbox exclusives that are released. And while it might stand to reason that one of these developers that could belong to Xbox Game Studios would now be creating this Monster Hunter-style game, the project is instead reportedly being helmed by an external company.

According to video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb, this new Xbox title that is akin to Monster Hunter is being developed by Certain Affinity. Founded in 2006, Certain Affinity is a studio that has largely worked in a support role on a number of different games. Most recently, the company even helped 343 Industries with its work on Halo Infinite. Apparently, Xbox was recently looking for a title that could help fill a co-op niche within the publisher’s catalog and found that Certain Affinity was already developing a game in this style. As such, Microsoft ended up signing a deal with the studio to bring this title to Xbox platforms in the future.

In a separate report from Windows Central, it was revealed that the name of this game internally is currently said to be Project Suerte. The title is said to have been in development since 2020 and is slated to potentially be unveiled next year. As for when it might actually launch, 2024 is the current release window that might be aimed for, although it could come sooner or later.

Beyond these core details related to this project, there’s still a whole lot that we don’t know about what Project Suerte could have in store. That being said, the fact that Xbox could release its own take on Monster Hunter down the road is something that will surely be enticing to many fans and will only make the allure of Xbox Game Pass that much stronger.

