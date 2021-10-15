Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Price and Release Details Announced

Although it started out as just a meme, Xbox has revealed that it is officially gearing up to release a mini fridge that is modeled after the Xbox Series X console later in 2021. And while this news has been known for a few months at this point, the team at Xbox started to reveal how fans who actually want to buy this unique item can look to do so within the coming week.

Detailed on the Xbox website today, it was revealed that pre-orders for the Xbox Series X mini fridge will kick off next week on October 19. Although a specific release date hasn’t been given, Xbox said that orders will then begin to ship out in December. Those in the United States and Canada will be able to buy the appliance through retail storefront Target and it will cost $99.99 in total. In addition, ten different regions around the globe will be able to snag the Xbox Series X mini fridge in 2021, while Xbox says it plans to bring the item to other locations in 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You Voted For It. Now We’re Making Your Xbox Series X “Mini Fridge” a Reality. Pre-Orders start October 19th. Available at retail in December for $99 (£89/€99). Details below on first wave of units this holiday across 10 global markets. #XboxAndChill🥶 https://t.co/WWjI58heyP pic.twitter.com/KB7tVuvNfq — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) October 15, 2021

When it comes to the actual details of the fridge itself, Xbox also provided prospective buyers with a better description of what to expect. “With LEDs and surface-features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, your friends will be amazed while their thirst is quenched! The sleek matte-black tower holds up to 10 cans of your favorite beverage and has two shelves in the door, so you’ll be sure to have your favorite snacks at the ready,” explained a new description on Xbox’s aforementioned blog. “The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.”

What do you think about this Xbox Series X mini fridge finally becoming available? And will you look to pick this unique item up for yourself later in the year? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on social media at @MooreMan12.

—

Update: Xbox has clarified that shipping to Xbox Series X mini fridge orders won’t be able to be shipped to Canada directly via the Target website. Conversely, Canadian customers will be able to buy the unit via Xbox directly. A message regarding this change can be found below:

“We can confirm we will be shipping online orders of the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge to our fans in Canada this holiday. Unfortunately, we got an update today from our partners at Target that they are not able to offer shipping to Canada through their website. Good news however, our team is working hard to support shipping the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge to our fans in Canada only directly from our Xbox Gear store. We plan to have this first wave of units to customer in Canada this December and will have more details to share very soon on pre-orders through our Xbox Gear store.”