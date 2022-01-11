Xbox Series X Restocks at GameStop and Best Buy Turn Out Quite Well

Not only one, but two new restocks of the Xbox Series X took place over the course of today. These sales ended up playing out at both Best Buy and GameStop, although each was a bit different. The restock at Best Buy, for example, allowed customers to only have to buy the console. Conversely, GameStop was largely selling the Xbox Series X as part of a larger and more expensive bundle. Despite this difference, both restocks seemed to go pretty well.

Throughout the day, many customers who have been pursuing the Xbox shared their own impressions on Twitter about today’s restocks. In a general sense, both sales turned out far better than normal. The main reason for this seems to be because both GameStop and Best Buy had consoles in stock longer than normal. While snagging a next-gen Xbox is still difficult in a general sense, it definitely seems like availability during these restocks is becoming more prolonged within 2022.

Keep reading on if you'd also like to see some of the reactions from customers who looked to buy the new Xbox for themselves this afternoon.

