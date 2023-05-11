Xbox Series X's Best Feature Might Come to PC

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S offer some really nice quality-of-life features, and the best of these just might be Quick Resume. The feature allows players to jump back into a game right from where they left off, without having to sit through boot up screens, or having to load a save file. Unfortunately, the feature is currently exclusive to consoles, but it seems that Microsoft might be looking to expand that feature to PC, as well. In a new video, head of Xbox hardware Roanne Soanes talked about the upcoming ROG Ally handheld from Asus, and how it has Microsoft thinking about Quick Resume on PC.

A video of Soanes talking about the feature was shared on Twitter by The Verge's Tom Warren, and can be found embedded below.

Microsoft dropping hints that it’s thinking about bringing Xbox Quick Resume or something similar to Windows. This would be great for PC gamers. Here’s Roanne Soanes, head of Xbox hardware, discussing improving the Windows experience here pic.twitter.com/8eT87PhYoy — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 11, 2023

This generation, Xbox has been looking for ways to expand how users experience their games, and building an overall ecosystem that connects between console, PC, and mobile. While Soanes does not confirm that Quick Resume is officially coming to PC, it's interesting that Xbox is considering how it might be implemented, and how users could benefit as a result. Presumably, the feature would only work with Xbox Game Pass for PC titles, but it would be very nice to see it implemented through Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile, as well. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing how far Microsoft will go with the concept, but there's a lot of potential to expand on the concept!

While Xbox has been struggling a bit in this console generation, the hardware itself has gotten a lot of praise. Quick Resume is an awesome feature, particularly for those that don't have a lot of time on their hands. Anything that makes it easier for users to get to their games quickly is welcome, and this definitely seems like a way that could make the overall experience more enjoyable.

