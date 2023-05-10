A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Big Performance Upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Asobo Studio has today pushed out a new update for its action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem that brings a big performance upgrade to those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. Upon being released last year, Requiem ended up becoming one of the most acclaimed titles of 2022 and was up for numerous Game of the Year honors. For those who still haven't played it, though, or for those who are simply looking to revisit it, A Plague Tale: Requiem has now become substantially better on current-gen hardware.

Available to download right now, the latest update for A Plague Tale: Requiem has added a Performance Mode to the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that the game will now be able to run at 60fps on the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which has been a major request from players. Per usual, though, those who choose to use this Performance-enhancing option will see a slight dip in the graphical resolution which is what allows for this increased frame rate in the first place.

While this new Performance Mode is the biggest addition A Plague Tale: Requiem today, it's now the only new arrival. For those experiencing the game on PC, Asobo Studio has also brought a number of new options to the game that allows players to customize their own graphical settings. A handful of bug fixes and other small tweaks have also been said to have rolled out with this update as well.

Rat game just got even better.#APlagueTaleRequiem's Performance Mode is live, with a 60 FPS mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as additional graphic options for PC! pic.twitter.com/MefbJoufJY — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) May 10, 2023

Lastly, Asobo Studio also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of A Plague Tale: Requiem will be getting this same patch with a Performance Mode next week. While the Switch cannot natively run Requiem, the game is playable on the Nintendo platform as a Cloud title. As such, Asobo will be pushing out this patch a bit later for the Cloud Version on Switch for those content with playing it in a streaming capacity.

Are you going to look to check out A Plague Tale: Requiem for yourself following this new PS5 and Xbox Series X update? Or have you already played the game for yourself previously? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.