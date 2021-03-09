Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Comments on Bethesda Game Exclusives

✖

Earlier today, Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks was officially completed, which should be a big boost for the Xbox brand. However, some fans have speculated whether or not franchises like Doom, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls will still release on competing consoles. In an Xbox Wire post, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed the Bethesda purchase, and his comments leave little doubt that some games will become exclusive to Xbox and PC in the coming years. Spencer also confirmed that Game Pass subscribers should expect to see a lot more games from Bethesda made available on the service in the near future.

"This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community," said Spencer. "With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."

Given Microsoft's massive investment, it should come as little surprise that some Bethesda titles will become exclusive to the Xbox family. That will certainly come as a disappointment to fans of other game systems, but the acquisition will help bolster the number of franchises exclusive to Xbox platforms. It's no secret that Xbox has struggled in that regard, but the Bethesda purchase could change that in a major way.

Spencer's use of "some" in the above statement does a bit of heavy lifting, leaving open the possibility that not all Bethesda franchises will suddenly become platform exclusives. Unlike Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft has offered some of its games on opposing consoles, including titles like Minecraft. It's clear that the company will continue to do so as it sees fit, and where there are opportunities to grow those brands. While Microsoft doesn't seem particularly close with Sony, they do appear to have a strong relationship with Nintendo, as evidenced by the presence of Xbox characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

For now, gamers will just have to wait and see what the future might hold, but Bethesda fans might want to consider looking into Xbox consoles and Game Pass in the future!

Are you hoping to see Bethesda franchises on other platforms? Do you think the company's games will be Xbox exclusives? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!