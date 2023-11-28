Xbox Teases "Major Announcements" for The Game Awards

It looks like Xbox has some pretty big reveals in store for the 2023 iteration of The Game Awards. Despite being an awards show first and foremost, The Game Awards has always been most synonymous with its major announcements that have come about over the years. Xbox itself has been no stranger to making big reveals at this venue, either, as it most notably unveiled the Xbox Series X for the first time in the show's 2019 iteration. Now, with a little more than a week left until The Game Awards in 2023, Xbox is beginning to get fans excited about what it has in store.

As of today, Microsoft began sending out promotional emails to Xbox users encouraging them to watch The Game Awards next week on December 7. Although it wasn't explicitly said why this event is worth watching, Xbox noted that it has some "major announcements and more Xbox news" that fans "won't want to miss." After failing to make any reveals whatsoever at The Game Awards in 2022, it doesn't look like this prove to be true again this year.

When it comes to what games Xbox could choose to highlight at The Game Awards, there are a ton of different options. Broadly speaking, Xbox has already shown off a large number of exclusives that it has planned for Xbox Series X/S and PC that include Avowed, Fable, Clockwork Revolution, Hellblade 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, and State of Decay 3, just to name a few. As such, it's feasible that Xbox could provide new updates or additional footage for any of these games in question next week. Then again, it could always show off something that no one is expecting to see at all, which is perhaps the most exciting option in this scenario.

