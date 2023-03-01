Xbox Adding One of 2022's Best Action Games Soon

Xbox players across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles will soon be able to play one of the best action games that was released within the past year. To close out 2022, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sloclap confirmed that they would finally be bringing the fast-paced Kung Fu game, Sifu, to Xbox in early 2023. And while Sifu's arrival on Xbox previously didn't have a launch date, that has now changed.

Announced alongside a new trailer today, it was confirmed that Sifu will come to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One later this month on March 28th. Previously, Sifu was only available on PlayStation and PC (Epic Games Store) platforms when it first arrived. It then also eventually came to Nintendo Switch in the final months of 2022. Although Xbox fans had to wait much longer than those on other hardware, that wait will now be over by the end of this month.

Perhaps the best part about this new release of Sifu on Xbox is that it will be rolling out alongside a new major update for the game. As part of title update 4, Sifu will be getting a new Arenas mode that will allow players to test their own skills more than ever before. So even though Xbox is the last major platform to get Sifu, this version of the title will be far more content complete compared to when other editions first launched.

If you'd like to learn more about Sifu, you can check out on official description of the game attached below.

"Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family. One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail, and preserve his family's legacy.

The hunt for your enemies will take you through the hidden corners of the city, from the gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers. You have got one day, and countless enemies on your way. For every mistake, time will be the price to pay."