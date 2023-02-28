Xbox Boss Eases Fan Concerns About Activision Blizzard Deal

Xbox head Phil Spencer is looking to ease fan concerns about the future of the gaming brand amidst its ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In recent months, Microsoft has started to receive pushback from various entities around the globe that are reviewing the company's potential purchase of Activision Blizzard. And while it remains to be seen if this deal will still end up going through, Spencer is trying to make it clear that the future of Xbox as a whole doesn't hinge on this transaction.

In a new discussion with The Times, Spencer opened up a bit about Microsoft and its ongoing pursuit of folding both Activision and Blizzard into Xbox Game Studios. Although there was a lot that Spencer couldn't say on the matter, even when looking at the most negative outcome of this situation from his own perspective, he stressed to fans that Xbox as they know it won't come crashing down if this deal doesn't transpire.

"This is an important acquisition for us," Spencer said plainly. "It's not some linchpin to the long term. Xbox will exist if this deal doesn't go through."

One reason why Spencer's comments on this matter are important is because, in recent days, there has been some speculation that Microsoft could look to abandon gaming altogether if this Activision Blizzard deal doesn't close. And while this is nothing more than pure speculation, this talk has sparked a bit of concern amongst Xbox fans. Clearly, though, Spencer is making it known that Xbox will be around for the long haul, regardless of what happens in the coming months.

For now, it's still not known when a final verdict on this new Xbox acquisition will be passed. Originally, Microsoft's deal to acquire Activision Blizzard was set to close later this year, but given that regulators in both the UK and the United States are now challenging the purchase, it's hard to get a clear timeline for how any of this will play out. Per usual, we'll provide you with more updates on this ongoing story here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

Do you think that Xbox will still end up acquiring Activision Blizzard once this situation finishes playing out? And what do you think of Spencer's new comments on this matter in general? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]