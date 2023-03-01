PS5 Reportedly Topping Xbox Series X/S Sales by Nearly Double

Sony's PlayStation 5 is reportedly outpacing the sales of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles by nearly double. For over two decades, Sony and Microsoft have directly been competing with one another when it comes to hardware sales. And while both Xbox and PlayStation have each had a leg up at different times during this "rivalry", it looks like Sony is currently out in front of Microsoft by a considerable margin.

According to new data from Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, Sony's PS5 currently has topped over 30 million units sold around the globe while Xbox Series X/S now sits at 18.5 million. This is a gap of over 10 million and sees the PS5 being only a couple of million units away from outright doubling the sales of Microsoft's current-gen Xbox tandem.

Perhaps what's most interesting about this data is that despite offering the cheapest current-gen console on the market, Harding-Rolls says that those that are in the market for an Xbox are looking to get the Series X over the Series S. Although the Xbox Series S was able to capitalize on hardware shortages throughout 2022, Harding-Rolls claims that the cheaper console "does not have the high-end pull of its bigger brother."

What will be interesting to follow moving forward is whether or not PlayStation can look to widen its current lead over Xbox. At the start of 2023, Sony announced that it was essentially having no more problems with stock and manufacturing of the PS5, which means that the console's sales are primed to explode even further in the coming months. On the other hand, Xbox is primed to have some strong first-party releases in the coming months with games like Redfall and Starfield, which could in turn lead to a higher rate of console sales.

[H/T PSLS]