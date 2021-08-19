Xbox Series X|S Hack Lets You Play PS1 Games

✖

A PlayStation emulator is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing Xbox users to not only play PS1 games on their new Xbox console, but to play them at 4K resolution with 60 frames-per-second. The emulator, the DuckStation, also comes with other features, such as Texture Filtering and True Color Rendering, which ensure the games aren't just enhanced, but faithful to the original versions. That said, to get the emulator on the console you will need to pay a fee and have developer mode enabled on said console.

The DuckStation is said to focus on playability, speed, and long-term maintainability, with a goal of being as accurate as possible while maintaining performance suitable for low-end devices. And of course, DuckStation is far from the only PS1 emulator, but unlike others, it's supported by the Xbox Series X|S and it also allows you to overclock the CPU, a very appealing feature for many.

Below, you can check out the emulator, courtesy of Modern Vintage Gamer:

For those that don't know: emulators aren't illegal, at least not by themselves. They certainly fall in a legal grey area, and to an extent, emulation constitutes IP infringement, however, you don't need to worry about Sony knocking on your door for using one. However, if you start selling emulators or couple it with pirated games, well you may find yourself some trouble then.

