Xbox Just Made One of the Best Games of All Time 100% Free

Xbox just made one of the best games of all time 100 percent free to many Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. Tomorrow, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get two new free games, Garou: Mark of the Wolves and Yooka-Laylee. We already knew this though. What we didn't know was that Capcom and Xbox were going to make Street Fighter IV free for no reason. Unfortunately, for non-Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this freebie is also limited to those with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold.

At the moment of publishing, everyone with the aforementioned subscription on the last three generations of Xbox platforms can download the classic fighting game for free, no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold. If you cancel your subscription or if it lapses for some reason, you will lose access to the game. However, if you subscribe back up, you will gain access back to the game and every other free game downloaded courtesy of your subscription.

As Wario64 points out over on Twitter, the freebie is actually available through Xbox Games with Gold Brazil, however, you don't need to make a Brazil account to cash in on the offer.

As for the game itself, Street Fighter IV debuted back in 2008 via Capcom and Dimps to a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of the generation and one of the best fighting games of all time.

It's currently unclear how long the game will be free to download. If it's been made free through Games With Gold in Brazil, it could mean it will be free until the end of the month, but for now, this is just an assumption.

