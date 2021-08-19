Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Stealth Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have six new games to enjoy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC with three new stealth releases, plus two brand new games and a popular sim. Unfortunately, while all six games have been added to the PC version of the subscription service, console players are only getting four of the six games.

The highlight of the new games is no doubt the remaster of Quake, which was stealth-released today not just on Xbox consoles and PC, but PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well. In addition to this, Quake fans can also enjoy Quake II and Quake III with the subscription service, but only on PC.

On top of three stealth releases, subscribers can now also play 12 Minutes and Recompile, two games that just released today, and in the case of the latter, the week's most noteworthy new release. Bringing up the rear is Train Sim World 2, a niche game that won't be for most but will provide endless hours of enjoyment to train lovers.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each game, read a description of each game, and get information on what platforms each game is available on.