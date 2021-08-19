Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Stealth Releases
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have six new games to enjoy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC with three new stealth releases, plus two brand new games and a popular sim. Unfortunately, while all six games have been added to the PC version of the subscription service, console players are only getting four of the six games.
The highlight of the new games is no doubt the remaster of Quake, which was stealth-released today not just on Xbox consoles and PC, but PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well. In addition to this, Quake fans can also enjoy Quake II and Quake III with the subscription service, but only on PC.
On top of three stealth releases, subscribers can now also play 12 Minutes and Recompile, two games that just released today, and in the case of the latter, the week's most noteworthy new release. Bringing up the rear is Train Sim World 2, a niche game that won't be for most but will provide endless hours of enjoyment to train lovers.
Below, you can check out a trailer of each game, read a description of each game, and get information on what platforms each game is available on.
Quake Remaster + Quake II + Quake III Arena
About: Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original."
Platforms: Console and PC
Twelve Minutes
About: What should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death... Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a TWELVE-MINUTE time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again... Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop.
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
Recompile
About: This atmospheric, Metroidvania hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of a Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.
Platforms: Console (Xbox Series X|S only), Cloud, and PC
Train Sim World 2
About: The evolution of train simulation! Master iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic, and get creative with customization tools in this advanced sequel. Climb into the cab in Train Sim World 2.
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC