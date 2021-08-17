Scuf Gaming Launches New Scuf Instinct Controllers for the Xbox Series X|S

✖

Scuf Gaming fully revealed and launched the new Scuf Instinct controller on Tuesday, the company’s first controller that’s designed for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. It comes in two variants – the base Instinct and the Instinct Pro – with several features shared between the two controllers while others are reserved for the Instinct Pro alone. The controllers start at $169.99 and $199.99, respectively, and you can pick them up starting on Tuesday from Scuf Gaming’s website.

Included in the designs of both versions of the Instinct are the mappable paddles that have become so common in performance-focused controllers like other devices Scuf makes as well as Microsoft’s own Xbox Elite controller. These paddles, however, look a bit different from ones that we’ve seen in the past. They fit more snugly with the shape of the controller instead of protruding outward like past paddle designs.

Fractions of a second should not be wasted.https://t.co/iZaK45Lbpo pic.twitter.com/zTstTU5l9f — SCUF (@ScufGaming) August 17, 2021

These paddles can be remapped quickly and easily to replicate the controller’s face buttons and other configurations players may look for depending on what game they’re playing. Jonas Ferry, the Director of Product Management for Scuf Gaming, said in an interview that the intent behind this paddle design was to create a more ergonomic feeling, and from the time spent reviewing the Instinct Pro so far, Scuf’s succeeded in this regard.

Any controller with remappable buttons typically requires users to remap their controls when they switch to a different game, but the Scuf Instinct has a solution for that, too. Both versions come with a “profile” feature that allows players to save three different paddle configurations. Remapping controls is as simple as holding down a button on the back of the controller and then pressing the paddle and the input you want to assign to it while switching profiles requires only a press of that same button.

(Photo: Scuf Gaming)

While the paddles and profiles are the headlining feature of the controllers, the Scuf Instinct controllers come with more including a newer, grippier thumbstick design. In line with Scuf’s other products, things like the thumbsticks and faceplate can be customized, too, and are easily interchangeable. Both controllers are wireless but can also be used via a USB-C connection. Ferry said the battery life of the controllers was comparable to the new Xbox Series X|S controllers, and our experience with the controller so far can confirm that.

Though the controllers share most features, the Instinct Pro does have two things the base Instinct doesn’t. It’s got a hair trigger feature which allows users to flick a switch on the back of the controller to cause the triggers to stop far sooner than they would if you pushed them all the way down. These “Instant Triggers” result in faster movements and are most noticeable in games such as first-person shooters with one switch corresponding to each trigger. The Instinct Pro also has a grippier material on the controller’s handles for less slipping during your gaming sessions.

Scuf’s new controllers are indeed designed for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, but they can also be used on the Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

The Scuf Instinct and the Scuf Instinct Pro are available through Scuf Gaming’s website as of Tuesday.