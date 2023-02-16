New Xbox Update Makes the System More Environmentally Friendly

A new Xbox update was released today, offering some helpful new features for users, and for the environment! Last month, an update was rolled out to Xbox Insiders with the aim of making the console more "carbon aware," which would result in the system scheduling updates for times when it would use less fossil fuel and more renewable energy. That update is now live for all users, and could even result in money being saved on their electric bills; talk about your green energy!

"When your console is plugged in, connected to the internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates for your console at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid. This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions and could potentially save you money," Xbox's website reads.

Users can keep the current settings, or choose to use the new method. In addition to this feature, users can also choose a new option that hides game art on the home screen. It's simply an aesthetic option, but for those that prefer a little less clutter on the home screen, it could come in handy. Last but not least, players can turn their phone into a touch remote for their Xbox through the Google Home app. It can then be used to navigate the home screen, or for use with media playback.

Hopefully these new features will make the overall Xbox experience more enjoyable for users! While the Google Home and game art options won't make a big difference to most players, these are small quality-of-life improvements that can help users enjoy their console as they see fit. It's also nice to see Xbox looking at ways to cut down on its fossil fuel usage, and giving users the tools to help!



