Marvel's Midnight Suns Gets Free Trial on PlayStation and Xbox

Marvel's Midnight Suns, the recently released strategy game from 2K and developer Firaxis, is now available to check out in the form of a free trial across PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Earlier this week, 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive divulged that Midnight Suns was a "commercial flop" for the publisher when it launched near the end of 2022. And while it's not known exactly why the game didn't pull in a major audience, 2K is now trying to lower the barrier of entry just a bit.

As of this week, a new demo for Marvel's Midnight Suns is now up for download across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One consoles. This trial lets players get a look at the opening three hours of Midnight Suns, which is a hefty enough chunk of the game that it should help players decide if they'd like to purchase the full title. Assuming that they do then buy the full game, progress that is made in the trial of Midnight Suns will then carry over.

Midnight Suns is 100% the game I wanted it to be. Take Two and 2K gave us all the time and resources we needed to make the game of our dreams. There is a free trial now on Xbox and PS Plus Premium, so go play it. No excuses at this point.https://t.co/X1NLIH1O3H — Jake Solomon (@SolomonJake) February 7, 2023

The only caveat with this situation comes with those on PlayStation platforms. While Marvel's Midnight Suns is completely free to download in this trial manner on Xbox console, PS5 and PS4 users will instead have to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Specifically, PS Plus Premium is the version of the service that will allow players to experience this Midnight Suns demo. While this might seem disappointing, Sony has been locking trials like this behind PS Plus Premium for quite some time, so it's not necessarily surprising to see happen.

Outside of appearing on PlayStation and Xbox, Marvel's Midnight Suns is also playable right now on PC. A version for Nintendo Switch is also in the pipeline, but it doesn't yet have a release date.

