New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money

A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!

"For example, instead of your Xbox waking up during the nightly maintenance window at a random time between 2:00 AM – 6:00 AM, your console will wake up at a time when it can use the most renewable energy in your local energy grid. This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions, and could potentially save you money," a new post on Xbox Wire reads.

Xbox notes that this change is part of a broader effort on the company's part to reduce gaming's overall impact on the environment. The company has emphasized the benefits of using the Shutdown (energy saving) option on Xbox Series X|S in the past, stating that it "cuts power use by up to 20X when it's off compared to Sleep."

However, for those that prefer Sleep mode, new customization options are coming. Those users will soon be able to adjust a setting called "active hours," which will allow them to have Sleep mode active during part of the day, and the system Shutdown during others. This will be automatically enabled on Xbox Series X|S based on the user's most frequently played hours, and will adjust as the console is used more frequently. Xbox One users will also have this option, but players will have to manually make these adjustments.

In the blog post, Xbox goes into greater detail about just how much these options can help cut back on energy used, and it's interesting to see the impact these small changes can have. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 use a whole lot of energy, and it seems Microsoft is trying to change that, when possible. Of course, the potential financial benefit is pretty nice, too!

