Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet

Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.

The meme pokes fun at the tradition of inspecting a child's candy before eating it on Halloween. In those circumstances, the adult is supposed to be searching for something dangerous like razor blades, but the meme replaces it with something silly. In this case, the candy bar Xbox shared is filled with Tweets saying "PlayStation better." The Tweet from Xbox can be found embedded below.

Please check your candy this year!! We found troll posts in ours and they won't stop repeating the same thing over and over pic.twitter.com/HGl6Wqf4hT — Xbox (@Xbox) October 12, 2022

Of course, Xbox isn't actually targeting PlayStation fans with the Tweet, just the trolls that incessantly feel the need to share their system of preference on social media. While it can be fun to joke around about which platform is better, the truth is that Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC all have their own strengths and weaknesses. Over the years, each platform has carved out a distinct niche, allowing users to find a system that best suits their wants and needs. Not everyone can afford multiple game platforms, but there's a reason that many gamers choose to do so if they can.

While the Tweet above won't stop users from trolling on social media, hopefully it will illustrate just how silly the whole console debate is. No one's mind is going to change because someone Tweeted "PlayStation better," but there are social media employees that do have to deal with these comments on a daily basis. Fans might want to keep that in mind before responding!

