Official Xbox Wireless Headset Announced

Xbox today announced a new official Xbox Wireless Headset for use with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. As you might expect, Xbox is touting incredible sound quality for the headset, which is set to release on March 16th for $99.99 and is available to pre-order now.

"We embraced spatial sound processing by including custom audio hardware to offload audio processing from the CPU, dramatically improving the accessibility, quality, and performance of these experiences," the official Xbox Wire post about the new headset reads in part. The headset also includes dual beamforming microphone elements focusing on speech vs. other sounds, voice isolation tuning, and a toggled auto-mute feature.

From footsteps to explosions to your friends in the party. Every sound counts. Announcing the new Xbox Wireless Headset: https://t.co/JUiTLn1Iw4 pic.twitter.com/jmqK5829Ma — Xbox (@Xbox) February 16, 2021

Notably, the Xbox Wireless Headset can simultaneously pair with a phone via Bluetooth and Xbox console. That means anyone using will be able to listen to whatever sounds coming through the Xbox as well as, for example, take a phone call through the same headset without swapping around.

According to Xbox, the new headset has a fairly respectable battery life. 30 minutes of charging gets about 4 hours of battery life while 3 hours of charging will get up to 15 hours so long as the headset is not in use during that time.

As noted above, the Xbox Wireless Headset is set to launch on March 16th for $99.99. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now. As for the latest Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

