xQc Blasts McCree’s New Name in Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment revealed this week that the character McCree from Overwatch would finally see their name changed to “Cole Cassidy” in a new update that is releasing next week. As you would expect, many Overwatch fans quickly had their own opinions on the character’s new name, with many claiming to dislike the alteration. Perhaps no one had a stronger opinion on the name change than that of current Twitch star and former professional Overwatch player Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, xQc was informed by his audience that Blizzard had announced McCree’s new name for Overwatch. When he ended up looking up the announcement for himself, xQc thought that he was being pranked. “Who the f**k is that?” he asked when seeing the new name. “This is some sort of hoax, man. Is it real? Cole Cassidy? Who the f**k is that?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

xQc went on to say that he doesn’t believe that many longtime players will end up abiding by this new name and that they’ll instead simply continue to refer to McCree as, well, McCree. “Ain’t nobody is ever going to use that name,” he said definitively. This is a sentiment that a number of other fans across social media have continued to express since Blizzard revealed that Cole Cassidy would be McCree’s new identity. Whether or not these promises end up holding true remains to be seen.

When it comes to the actual McCree name change taking place in Overwatch, Blizzard has said that it will be pushing out a new update this coming Tuesday, October 26, to make the shift official. So if you’re someone who still feels strongly about McCree keeping his original name, you only have a few days left to continue seeing it reflected in-game.

Do you agree with xQc that many longtime Overwatch players likely won’t start referring to McCree as Cole Cassidy? Or are you instead a fan of the cowboy’s new name? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]