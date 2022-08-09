xQc Reveals Total Amount of Money Spent on Gambling Streams

Twitch's biggest streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has recently revealed just how much money he has spent during gambling streams. Over the past year or more, gambling streams have become incredibly popular (and controversial) on Twitch as streamers have started to play digital slots, virtual card games, and more. xQc himself has been one of the most notable content creators that has often held streams of this type. Now, he has confirmed that he's spent hundreds of millions of dollars during these streams.

During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, xQc informed his audience of just how much money he has spent during gambling streams since beginning in early 2021. He proceeded to pull up his own statistics and showed that to date, he has wagered over $685 million, which is an asinine amount of money, to say the least. xQc went on to stress that this amount is based purely on his own gambling and is not tied to anyone else, which makes the total that much more unbelievable.

"That is a wager amount. That is me," xQc said when highlighting his $685 million amount. "These are my statistics, these are mine. Not anybody else's. These are my stats."

To see that xQc has spent close to a billion dollars during gambling streams might sound absurd at first, but it's also worth noting that many streamers (including xQc) are often paid large sums of money to do these streams in the first place. As such, a lot of this money that xQc has poured into gambling likely equates to the money that he has been paid out to promote the digital casinos in the first place. We also don't know how much he has made in return when gambling, as this stat wasn't shown. Still, this whole situation just goes to show how much money has been thrown around by streamers as gambling content has become even more prevalent on Twitch.

