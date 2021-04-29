XQC, Valkyrae, and More Divided Over Hot Tub Twitch Streamers

✖

The most popular Twitch streamers are seemingly divided over the latest and hottest trend on the streaming platform: hot tub streams. Recently, two of the platform's biggest streamers -- xQc and Valkyrae -- have come out with opinions on the trend, and the pair of takes are vastly different. The former shared his over on Twitter, and he didn't hold back any punches, demanding Twitch pull the "trash" off the front page.

"I'm gonna be honest, this hot tub meta is by far the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," said xQc. "What a sad reality. Please get this trash off the front page."

For those that don't know: xQc is THE most popular streamer on the platform, especially since Dr Disrespect got the boot and is now on YouTube, making his take noteworthy for obvious reasons.

That said, it's not a take shared universally among Twitch's top streamers. During a recent stream, Valkyrae defended the trend and called out those criticizing it.

"Why are you so angry? It works for a reason. It’s free for you. You don’t have to donate or subscribe. Isn’t this a good thing? Isn’t that what men want to see for free," said the streamer speaking about those hating on the trend and the streamers participating in it.

Valkyrae continued:

“I don’t get what the issue is. If no one is hurting anyone, then what’s the issue? I don’t get it. What’s the issue? What’s the problem? It doesn’t affect you in any way.”

Of course, xQc and Valkyrae aren't the only prominent Twitch streamers talking about the trend. Fellow Twitch streamers Annie Fuchsia and QTC Cinderella recently have been making noise about the sexualized content that has flooded the platform recently and how it has impacted female streamers.

Many people argue that the sexually suggestive content on Twitch doesn't hurt anyone Apart from some female streamers feeling harassed by people coming in asking for onlyfans/hot tub streams, there's also an issue of female streamers being lumped together as a brand risk pic.twitter.com/3vDXsMY7xO — AnnieFuchsia (@anniefuchsia) April 28, 2021

While the Twitch community has been engulfed by the trend, and has been divided by it, Twitch has yet to say a word about any of it. Whether this will change or not, remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the Twitch community is having the conversation for the Amazon-owned platform.